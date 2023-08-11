Every time Emma Korhonen suffers a seizure she is aware and frightened, now she wants the world to know.
Diagnosed with epilepsy, Emma has often felt alone and struggled with the fear her next seizure may kill her but has slowly realised there are other people like her.
She features in the new podcast A Good Mind To, which puts a microphone in front of people with lived experience of mental ill health - from PTSD to trauma from childhood abuse, eating disorders, stolen generations, ADHD and drug misuse.
"People don't realize how scary seizures are ... they just go, 'Oh well, the medication's fine they don't need to have to worry about it', but you do remember it and it's always in your head," Emma said.
"I've known people that have passed away from having seizures, so that's always in my head too."
Being involved in the series has helped shift her perspective and look at life from a different point of view, and hearing other people's stories has made her feel better about talking so openly about herself.
The series, created by Port Kembla podcaster Phil Crawford of Coequal, features people from their 20s to 70s from all across the Illawarra and South Coast sharing their innermost thoughts.
Phil said there are heart-warming moments, humour and moments to pull on the heartstrings, but it's worth a listen if you want to step into someone else's shoes for 30 minutes.
"One of the consequences of experiencing mental ill health sometimes is feeling stigmatized, sort of marginalized by your experience and not heard and not seen," he said.
"So if you do something where you bring an audience to it and then you people to actually experience that feeling of being heard."
Coequal was given funding for the project by Coordinaire, the southeastern primary health network through the Australian Government's Primary Health Network program.
A Good Mind To is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more details, visit: www.coequal.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
