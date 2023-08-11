Veteran Aussie darts pioneer Simon Whitlock will lead the local charge in Saturday's NSW Darts Masters finals after edging past world number five Nathan Aspinall in an 11-leg thriller in Wollongong on Friday.
Now hovering around the edge of the top 40, Whitlock showed flashes of the game that once had him a fixture in the world top five, with four 180s en route to a 5-2 lead.
Recently crowned World Matchplay champion Aspinall, who relished riling up the pro-Whitlock home crowd, claimed three straight legs to set up a deciding tie that the Australian claimed with a double four at the death to progress.
It was a return to a venue that's been a happy hunting ground for Whitlock, who eliminated Dutch megastar Michael Van Gerwen in the corresponding stage of last year's event.
He'll face Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh, who moved past Shire local Dave Marland in the second game of the evening, in Saturday's quarter finals.
"I think the crowd helped me a bit there," Whitlock said.
"I did play well, I probably could have won easier than that but Nathan's just won the World Matchplay and he doesn't give up. He could've won the match.
"He's class, and it was tough. The crowd helped me a bit but I'll take it because I never get the crowd [overseas]. I'm playing pretty good so watch out is all I can say."
Having shifted to the PDC side of the draw following the withdrawal of defending champion Johnny Clayton, Aussie No. 1 Damon Heta had the bittersweet distinction of seeing off fellow West Australian and former doubles teammate Joe Comito.
The former roof tiler shapes as the best Aussie hope having advanced to the quarter finals with a 6-0 rout, averaging 106 and closing the show with back-to-back 11-darters.
He'll face top seed Gerwyn Price in the quarter finals after the Welsh star overcome a game challenge by wildcard Harley Kemp, who produced an impressive 143 checkout to draw back to 4-2 before the favourite won out 6-2.
It was a tough start for the Oceania side of the draw, with Danny Noppert seeing off West Aussie Brenton Lloyd 6-3 in the opening game.
The Dutchman grabbed the first three legs, only for Lloyd to claim the next three and draw level. Noppert finished strongly with a game-high 121 checkout to progress.
The quarter finals begin back at the WEC on Saturday night.
QUARTER FINAL MATCH-UPS - SATURDAY:
Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Simon Whitlock
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Rob Cross v Danny Noppert
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
