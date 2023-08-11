Who wore it best at the PDC NSW Darts Masters in Wollongong?

Wollongong hosted the qualifying round of the NSW Darts Masters on Friday night, with a raucous crowd flocking to the WEC in all their colourful costumed glory.
It was a tough start for the Oceania side of the draw, with Danny Noppert seeing off West Aussie Brenton Lloyd 6-3 in the opening game. The Dutchman grabbed the first three legs, only for Lloyd to claim the next three and draw level.
Noppert finished strongly with a game-high 121 checkout to progress, while Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh moved past Shire local Dave Marland in the second game of the evening.
Having shifted to the PDC side of the draw, Aussie No. 1 Damon Heta had the bittersweet distinction of seeing off fellow West Australian and former doubles teammate Joe Comito.
The former roof tiler shapes as the best Aussie hope having advances to the quarter finals with a 6-0 rout, averaging 106 and closing the show with back-to-back 11-darters.
The quarter finals begin back at the WEC on Saturday night.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.