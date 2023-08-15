How to spend 48 hours in Shellharbour and see the best it has to offer

Keen to explore a seaside destination a short drive from Sydney, and it's not Wollongong?
Shellharbour has plenty to offer with loads to see from idyllic beaches, shipwrecks, cafes and restaurants, a world-class marina, pristine golf courses, history museums and heart-racing fun for thrill seekers.
The best place to start for a Saturday brunch is at the recently completed Shell Cove Marina, which is around 30 per cent bigger than Sydney's Darling Harbour.
Grab a takeaway coffee from Georgia Rose and sit on the grass admiring the view, or sit down for a meal at the Waterfront Tavern.
Addison Street in Shellharbour Village is another prominent spot for foodies with a broad range of restaurants and cuisines.
Relish on Addison uses an array of the region's best produce for breakfast lunch and dinner, authentic Indian flavour will have your mouth watering at Suashan Indian Restaurant while checking in for supper and a cocktail at Nardi's Italian Restaurant before catching a movie next door at Event Cinemas.
If you're visiting between May to November, jump on a Shellharbour Wild charter boat that will take you whale watching for the day.
Setting off from the marina, the marine experts take you about 1.56 nautical miles offshore for a 90-minute cruise searching for some of the ocean's largest, and most glorious, creatures.
Upon your return to the marina, grab a sweet treat from Bliss Ice Cream and Gelato - the place where Australian Idol sensation Amali Dimond worked.
If you feel like an underwater adventure go snorkeling at Bushranders Bay and check out the underwater cliffs on your own time, or book a dive with the experts - Shellharbour Scuba and Photography.
At Bass Point Reserve, divers can explore shipwrecks off the coast, the first dating back to 1879.
Along the Shellharbour coastline are 26 surfable breaks, five of them "world-class" according to Mayor Chris Homer.
The famed Mystics of The Farm (Killalea Reserve) are popular for surfers with boards of all sizes.
You could also take a SUP out at Lake Illawarra or stay dry with a bike ride around the iconic lake which borders Wollongong.
Get with nature on dry land, strap on your hiking books to explore rainforests, waterfalls and hidden beaches on the Cascades and Clover Hill trails in the Macquarie Pass National Park.
Bass Point Reserve is also a place of significant cultural and natural heritage, which you can explore on a self-guided indigenous walk.
The picturesque The Links Shell Cove is perfect to wind down, or check out Calderwood Valley Golf Course which is on the edge of the beautiful cliffs of the Illawarra Escarpment.
Shellharbour Airport is home to many attractions including Touchdown Helicopters which can take you on scenic flights of the Illawarra, Southern Biplane Adventures which can take thrill-seeking passengers on loop the loops, and the HARS Aviation Museum where you can sit in the pilot's seat of an F-111 fighter jet or walk the wing of the record-breaking Qantas 747-400.
Around the corner on the highway challenge your friends to laser tag or go-karting at C1 Speed Indoor Karting, then put on your skates and have fun rolling around the region's only skating rink at Oak Flats.
Nearby on Tongarra Road, tiny thrill seekers can take a ride on miniature train carriages at the Illawarra Light Railway Museum.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
