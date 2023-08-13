Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul Music Festival returns for family-friendly vibes in December

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 14 2023 - 8:48am
Artwork by Luke Player for the Thirroul Music Festival. Picture from Facebook.
Artwork by Luke Player for the Thirroul Music Festival. Picture from Facebook.

Rock, folk, Americana and classic country will sound out across five great venues on December 3 for the return of the Thirroul Music Festival.

