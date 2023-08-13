Thirroul Music Festival returns for family-friendly vibes in December

Rock, folk, Americana and classic country will sound out across five great venues on December 3 for the return of the Thirroul Music Festival.
Anita's Theatre has been added to the mix of venues this year, along with Buster's Tavern (formerly Papi's Burgers) with old favourites the Railway Hall, The Bowlo and Frank's Wild Years.
Music lovers can whet their appetites for an aural feast when international touring stars Courtney Marie Andrews and her band, Robert Ellis and M.Ward and the Undertakers enter the surf and suntanned surrounds of Thirroul this summer.
Joining the American gang will be local legends Amends, Birdsville, Deadnecks, Folk Bitch Trio, Hayley Marsten, Meteor Infant, Minor Gold, Shining Bird, The Glider and more to be announced.
"Thirroul is a sweet spot with an excellent local culture and appreciation for all the good things," one of the organisers said.
"We're kickin' it up a notch, and together we will deliver something very special. Colours and vibration galore, all over town. See you in December."
The festival is organised by Love Police, Spunk Records, Cheatin' Hearts Records and Anita's Theatre.
Tickets start at $65 for children (12 to 17 years) and $85 for adults. The fun kicks off Sunday, December 3 from 2pm.
Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
