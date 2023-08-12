Dragons go down to Raiders in golden-point heart-breaker

St George Illawarra have gone down to Canberra in a heartbreaker at WIN Stadium, a golden point field goal from Zehara Temara the difference in a thriller in Wollongong.
The Dragons missed the jump despite scoring the opening try, conceding three tries in eight minutes to trail 18-6 after 17 minutes. Two bunker calls, and stoic Dragons scramble kept the visitors scoreless for the following 55 minutes, with Temara's match-winner the only points for the visitors after halftime.
After trailing 18-6 at the break, the Dragons found two tries in the second stanza, with Teagan Berry outstanding in saving a try and scoring one in the space of a set midway through the half.
She also produced a charge-down of Temara's first attempt at a one-pointer as she emptied the tank in pursuit of a win. It was to no avail, with the visitors lone point after the interval enough to get them home.
It was a stirring comeback for the hosts, but coach Jamie Soward conceded his side ultimately paid for some poor defensive lapses early on in the contest.
"We were soft in the first half. Really soft," Soward said.
"It sucks to lose that way. It's exciting for everyone at home, but in the first half we just weren't good enough. In the second half we were resilient, [had] a bit of pride in what we were doing and put ourselves back in the game.
"I'm always proud, I'm happy with the second half, but we just can't dig ourselves a hole like we did in the first half and expect that it's going to be OK. We've got some really talented girls within our program and I feel like, at times, we probably just wait for them to get us out of trouble.
"It'd be nice to just start really well and give my halfback and some possession down there, rather than come off our end and trying to chase the game all the time.
"That's what we're doing at the moment, we're chasing the game, which is really disappointing. We've got a few bruises, we've got a few girls there that look like they may be out for a bit so we've just got to get the next crew ready.
"We know it's a longer but shorter competition so it makes the next week really important now."
It came after a chip kick from Raecene McGregor for Berry, a play that earlier produced a try, handed possession back to the Raiders just short of halfway for the final advance.
It was a play the Dally M Medalist would like over again, but her side wouldn't have been within a bull's roar of the comeback win without her.
"[It was]probably a little bit of rush of blood there. If I could have my time over again I definitely would have kicked it long," McGregor said.
"It felt like in that last 10-15 minutes we really had ramped it up and we had that momentum and just an unlucky little loss of the ball down there probably killed us a little bit, dropped our head.
"Then the game's over and we're going into extra time and I guess they wanted it more than us. The game's 70 minutes, so we've got to stay in it for that whole 70.
"That first half wasn't good enough. In the second half we're fighting back and it's hard to fight back and try and get that win. We've got to stay on top and finish it off like that."
It sees the Dragons slump to 1-3 heading into next week's clash with the Tigers and, only four games into the year, fighting for their finals hopes.
The Raiders marched straight up the park in the first set of the game through Zahara Temara, but couldn't capitalise when Kerehitina Matua spilled the ball three rucks later.
Back to back penalties marched the Dragons up the park for Bobbi Law to open the scoring on the end of a sweeping back-line move. Raecene McGregor nailed the sideline conversion, before the ensuing restart rolled into touch to hand possession back to the visitors.
They made it count, with Illawarra Steelers gun Shak Tungai crossing out wide courtesy of a deft flick pass from Alanna Dummett. Temara added the extras from the sideline to lock the scores at 6 apiece with 11 minutes gone.
The Raiders extended through Chante Temara, who crashed over from dummy-half to extend the margin to six with her sister's conversion.
It was brief, with skipper Simaima Taufa breezing through some flimsy defence in the middle in the very next set, fending past Berry at the back for her side's third four-pointer.
The onslaught continued, with Dummett's bat back of an attacking cross-field kick from Temara seemingly putting the next try on a platter for Hollie-Mae Dodd, only for the bunker to rule a knock-on and strip the try.
The Dragons got their chances at the other end but couldn't turn them into points, with a 40-30 from Temara as halftime looked a killer blow when Matua crossed in the ensuing set only for review to show she's inexplicably fumbled the ball in grounding it.
It kept the margin at just 12 at halftime, and it stayed that way for the next 20 minutes until Berry chased through a perfectly placed chip kick from McGregor to score under the posts with 12 minutes left.
It came moments after she denied Maddie Bartlett what could have been the match-winning try for the Raiders at the other end of the park, one of several try-savers her side produced to stay in the contest as the visitors launched multiple raids on their line.
It set the comeback in motion, with Law picking up a Temara grubber and racing upfield. She found a flying Margot Vella in support for her side's second try in the space of three minutes.
McGregor levelled the scores off the tee, setting up a thrilling final nine minutes in which neither side could find go ahead points. Berry's charg-down denied Temara on the Raiders first trip up the park, but the the classy play-maker nailed her second attempt to snatch the win.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
