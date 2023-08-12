The result mattered little as a Vikings first-grade team returned to the field for the first time since pulling out of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition after just the opening round of the season.
It wasn't Vikings strongest side which took to Vikings Rugby Park on Saturday, but importantly it was the first step taken by Illawarra rugby's oldest club to return to playing competitively in the Illawarra first-grade competition.
University Mallee Bulls won both the second and first-grade exhibition matches but the huge crowd on hand were just happy to see their beloved Vikings back in action.
Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski was chuffed to see so many old boys and families show up to support the club.
Lozenkovski reiterated the Vikings were on track to field two teams in the Illawarra rugby competition in 2024.
He also stated the club was keen to encourage more women to join and hopefully field a women's side in any future Illawarra women's competition.
Meantime, the Campbelltown Harlequins secured their finals spot by upsetting Avondale Wombats 38-17 in the penultimate round of the Illawarra rugby competition.
Faiva Faiva bagged three of Campbelltown's six tries. The impressive win on Saturday means the Harlequins are the only team apart from Shoalhaven to have beaten the Wombats this season.
Speaking of the all-conquering Shoals, they have just one more game to win to finish the regular season undefeated.
They had little trouble securing their 15th straight win this season on Saturday, downing visitors Tech Waratahs 48-17.
Jack Watts scored a hat-trick of tries, while Steven Brandon added two as Shoalhaven outscored Tech Tahs eight tries to three.
Elsewhere on Saturday Kiama downed Camden 42-29.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
