Fans across Wollongong gather to watch the Matildas take on France

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
With local heroes and former Illawarra Stingrays players Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler playing big roles in the Matilda's progress so far, there's been an inescapable buzz around the region leading up to the quarter finals.

