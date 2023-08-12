Fans across Wollongong gather to watch the Matildas take on France

With local heroes and former Illawarra Stingrays players Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler playing big roles in the Matilda's progress so far, there's been an inescapable buzz around the region leading up to the quarter finals.
As 5pm kick-off approached, fans have gathered in pubs, laneways and loungerooms reading to watch Australia take on France in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Wollongong City Council set up two big screens in Globe Lane for the event, while many pubs and clubs across the region were expecting big crowds to watch the nail-biting game.
In the city, families and groups of friends packed into the laneway, with lots of kids and adults dressed in gold to support the Australian team.
By halftime, the atmosphere was tense with the score at nil all.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
