Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons face tough run home after falling short of 'sloppy' Rabbitohs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons couldn't find a killer blow against the Rabbitohs. Picture Getty Images
The Dragons couldn't find a killer blow against the Rabbitohs. Picture Getty Images

Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr is adamant his side hasn't won its last game this season despite another game effort falling short against South Sydney on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.