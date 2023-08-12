Dragons face tough run home after falling short of 'sloppy' Rabbitohs

Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr is adamant his side hasn't won its last game this season despite another game effort falling short against South Sydney on Saturday.
The Rabbitohs didn't do enough to silence those questioning their title credentials, but it was enough to see off the Dragons 26-14 in Cairns, Alex Johnston finishing with a double.
The match finished four tries to three, with Johnston's second four-pointer in the 71st minute putting the game to bed on an afternoon in which neither side could put together consecutive tries.
In the end some class touches from the likes of Johnston, Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell got the Rabbitohs home a week after the Dragons were cruelly denied victory against Parramatta.
With Melbourne in Wollongong, the Warriors in New Zealand and a Knights side likely playing for their top eight hopes to come, Carr's side faces an uphill battle to re-enter the winners' circle before the season's out.
Going win-less over all three would leave a round-21 win over the last placed Tigers their only victory in the final 10 rounds.
It's a ledger that wouldn't do justice to their fight under the interim coach who took the reins following the sacking of Anthony Griffin, but the 34-year-old is confident it won't be the case.
"We go out to win every week and that's what we come in [to do] today," Carr said.
"We came in at halftime and said 'we are going to win this game'. We felt good about how we were going about our business, but we got a few moments wrong and when they've got a good team they put you to the sword.
"We're learning from those moments but we have to learn fast. There's a few moments we'd like back if we had our time again but one thing we spoke about as a team that we committed to each other was that we weren't going to get beat on effort and we weren't going to get beat on fight.
"I don't think we did today in those two areas, which is super pleasing. People look at the scoreline and say 'you did get beat' but we didn't get beat on those two areas, which I'm super proud of.
"There's excuses everywhere around us if we want them. What I'm loving about this group of players, the ones out on the field tonight, the ones out on the field in the past month or two, is just they're not finding any of them and not letting it be a thing
"That's the way we're going to keep approaching it."
The Dragons found hit backs to Rabbitohs tries three times, with skipper Ben Hunt the beneficiary of a neat grubber from Talatau Amone and laying on Tyrell Sloan's 65th minute four-pointer with a deft kick of his own.
The latter drew the Dragons back within four with 15 minutes left before Johnston's second sealed the deal in a game full of grit but lacking polish.
"It was pretty sloppy game," Hunt said.
"We competed really hard and we wanted to try and compete hard with them and get them to the end of the game, just hang with them. We probably just turned over too much cheap ball.
"My kicking game, I threw up seven tackles a few times and they're probably things that cost us and just let them off the hook."
Carr will welcome back some personnel next week, with Zac Lomax and Francis Molo expected back on deck, though Jack Bird won't be seen again this year.
"Lomax had an AC joint [injury] so we're hopeful we'll see on him," Carr said.
"Birdy's out for the year mate but we'll get Frankie Molo back from a category one head knock, so he'll be available. Then we'll just get a read on a few boys.
"A few boys pushed through putting pretty tough efforts tonight, a few got busted in the first half and they went back out and threw everything at it so we'll just get a read on them."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
