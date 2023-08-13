Illawarra Mercury
Jamberoo in Group Seven finals box-seat heading into final round

Updated August 13 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:50pm
A guard of honour awaited Jamberoo Superoos player-coach Jono Dallas as he ran onto Kevin Walsh Oval for his final regular season match before retiring at season's end. Picture supplied.
Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas may yet get another opportunity to play at his beloved Kevin Walsh Oval in the Group Seven rugby league finals' series after the Superoos downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 18-4 on Saturday.

