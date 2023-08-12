Illawarra Mercury
Finals match-ups set as Illawarra League hits business end

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 12 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 6:25pm
Collegians sealed a major semi-final berth with a gritty win over Wests on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Collegians sealed a major semi-final berth with a gritty win over Wests on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Collegians have set up a mouth-watering major semi-final showdown with minor premiers De La Salle, with the reigning premiers seeing off Wests 28-14 in a showdown for second spot on Saturday.

