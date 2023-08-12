Finals match-ups set in stone as Illawarra League hits business end

Collegians have set up a mouth-watering major semi-final showdown with minor premiers De La Salle, with the reigning premiers seeing off Wests 28-14 in a showdown for second spot on Saturday.
De La were heavily favoured to beat the Corrimal in their final-round clash and did so in emphatic fashion to finish 54-0 victors and claim the minor crown in their second season in the Illawarra.
The wins earn the Shire club and Collies two bites at the finals cherry and a chance at taking the direct path to the decider in this Saturday's major at Collegians.
Wests will now take on Thirroul in the preceding elimination semi, with the Butchers re-finding their groove in a 32-8 win over Dapto at Gibson Park.
Having gone down to De La 24-6 in the penultimate round, Collegians risked tumbling out of the top two altogether with a loss to the Devils. Coach Peter Hooper said his side would have done itself "an injustice" had it let the top-two finish slip.
"It's been a good season to date. We've been competitive all year, we've been fairly consistent, so I think we've deserve to be where we've ended up.
"It's finished now and then we look to next week straight away, it's a whole new competition. I'm glad we're in the position we are and it's not elimination next week.
"It would have been an injustice to ourselves if we had of finished poorly today. I really thought that we deserved to be in the top two with the season we've had, from start to now.
"You don't want to do all the hard work and go out the back door and that was the talk all week, it was must-win today. It's all semi-final footy at the moment, last week was too.
"We've dropped two [consecutive] games early in the year and we didn't want to do that at the back end of the year. We couldn't go into the semi-finals on a back-to-back losses."
The Dogs will head into the post-season on a 2-2 run but, with all games having been in the balance late, including Saturday's win over the Devils, Hooper feels it's the perfect lead-in against a side that's beaten them in two of three contests this year.
"It's the end of the year and these are the games you want to play," Hooper said.
"I much prefer to have those difficult games because you've got to get experience situations where you're uncomfortable. We had that today when they got back to 10-all.
"I didn't think that was a reflection of the game at that time, but I was really proud of the way we dug ourselves out. We were pretty relentless in that second half down the stretch.
"Obviously De La have beaten us twice this year, they beat us in Magic Round comfortably, but we don't fear them. We'll give them the respect they deserve, but we'll back ourselves and we'll be coming to win."
The hosts opened the scoring through Hayden Budd after Jay Watling fielded a cross-field kick from Zeik Foster, with Callum Gromek barging over on a short side 10 minutes later.
It gave the Dogs all the momentum before Wests wrested it back with two tries in as many sets, first to Jy Hitchcox on a narrow short side and the second to Dylan Palmer-Quig on the same patch of grass to lock the scores at 10 apiece.
Budd's second five minutes before the break when Devils fullback Dylan Palmer-Quigg couldn't defuse a Foster bomb proved telling, with Sam McCann and Budd scoring in consecutive sets midway through the second stanza.
It gave the hosts a 16-point cushion that was briefly pegged back to 12 when Colby Pellow scored for the Devils with 13 minutes left, but it was as close at the visitors got.
The headaches for coach Pete McLeod don't end with the result, with four players placed on report, including key forward Zac Blay and strike weapon Pellow.
Bench forwards Tom Simpson (sin-binned) and Braith Lawrence-Foye (sent off) both failed to finish the matching over lifting and high tackles respectively inside the final seven minutes.
It sets up an elimination showdown with Thirroul, with McLeod confident his experienced will rise to the post-season challenge.
"I thought the first half we didn't have much to go away in the first 25 minutes, we were defending our line for a while.
"Being [down]16-10 at half time was probably a decent result, but we needed to score first in the second half and, to their credit, they controlled where we started for the majority of the second half and made it hard for us.
"I'm confident in the players that we got in the change room," McLeod said.
"We need to play better than we did today, but I think next week, everyone will be playing better because it's semi-final time and it's a new competition as everyone says. We did enough to finish third in this comp I've said a heap of times, anyone in the top four here is a chance.
"We've got a group of players that can beat anyone on their day. It's just about getting the right performance in and hopefully the semi-finals brings that to us.
"After we had that lull in the middle of the year, we had to get back to putting good performances together and get some more confidence in the group, which I think they did.
"It was a tough, tough game against one of the really good teams in the comp. We didn't get the win but we'll take a bit away from it and be better next week."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
