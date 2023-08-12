Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

GALLERY: Cross spoils Aussie party to demolish Heta in NSW Darts Masters final

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 12 2023 - 11:20pm, first published 8:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GALLERY: Cross spoils Aussie party to demolish Heta in NSW Darts Masters final
GALLERY: Cross spoils Aussie party to demolish Heta in NSW Darts Masters final

The superlative form of Rob Cross denied Aussie Damon Heta a second World Series win on home soil in Wollongong on Saturday night, with the Englishman claiming a stunning 17 straight legs en route to the NSW Darts Masters Crown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.