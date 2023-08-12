GALLERY: Cross spoils Aussie party to demolish Heta in NSW Darts Masters final

The superlative form of Rob Cross denied Aussie Damon Heta a second World Series win on home soil in Wollongong on Saturday night, with the Englishman claiming a stunning 17 straight legs en route to the NSW Darts Masters Crown.
A week after coming from 5-2 down to claim the New Zealand Darts Masters final over world number five Nathan Aspinall, Cross claimed the last three legs in a quarter-final victory over Danny Noppert before routing two-time world champion Peter Wright 7-0 in the semis.
The rich vein of form continued into the final against, with the 32-year-old extending his run to 17 legs in shooting to a 7-0 lead at the interval. Heta finally managed to break his duck in the first leg after the break, but only after Cross missed his shot at a 94 checkout.
Cross claimed the ensuing leg to claim his third World Series crown, and his second in the space of a week. It was revenge of sorts, with Heta's first and only World Series win in Brisbane four years ago coming at the expense of Cross.
It was disappointing end for the West Aussie, who saw off world number four Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the quarter finals before fighting out a semi-final thriller with Dimitri Van den Bergh.
After trailing 5-3, Heta fought back to claim the next three legs to take his first lead of the match 6-5. The Belgian claimed the subsequent leg to send the match to a deciding tie claimed by Heta to seal his spot in the final.
It exacted some revenge on behalf of countrymen Simon Whitlock, who fell 6-4 to Van den Bergh in the quarter finals.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
