The Wrap Around: Finals berths are locked in, who takes it from here?

Updated August 13 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 10:00am
Collegians will face De La Salle in this Saturday's major semi-final. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Mojo Homes Cup - Round 15

Collegians 28 def. Wests 14

A hat-trick to centre Hayden Budd, and another four-pointer to the ever-present Callum Gromek was enough to see Collegians past Wests on Saturday.

