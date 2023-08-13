The Wrap Around: Finals berths are locked in, who takes it from here?

A hat-trick to centre Hayden Budd, and another four-pointer to the ever-present Callum Gromek was enough to see Collegians past Wests on Saturday.
With a top two spot, and slot in the major semi-final on the line, the reigning premiers were better for longer stretches and avoided heading into the playoffs on the back of two straight losses having fallen to De La Salle a week earlier.
The Devils gave themselves a sniff with tries in consecutive sets midway through the first half, and a solo effort from Colby Pellow to draw back within 12 with 13 minutes left, but never really looked like pegging the full margin back.
For the Dogs, it sets up a major semi-final showdown with De La Salle this coming Saturday, with the latter having claimed two of three clashes fought out during the regular season.
"It's been a good season to date, I think we've deserve to be where we've ended up," Collies coach Peter Hooper said.
"It's finished now, it's a whole new competition. Obviously De La have beaten us twice this year, they beat us in Magic Round comfortably, but we don't fear them.
"We'll give them the respect they deserve, but we'll back ourselves and we'll be coming to win."
The Devils will now be fighting for survival in the minor semi-final against Thirroul, but coach Pete McLeod maintains confidence that his side will be up for a finals run.
"I'm confident in the players that we've got in the change room," McLeod said.
"We need to play better than we did today, but I think next week everyone will be playing better because it's semi-final time.
"It's a new competition as everyone says. We did enough to finish third in this comp and I've said a heap of times, anyone in the top four here is a chance.
"We've got a group of players that can beat anyone on their day. It's just about getting the right performance in and hopefully the semi-finals brings that to us."
Mitch Jennings says:
"Peter Hooper had it right when he said his side would have done itself an injustice had it dropped out of the top two at the final hurdle.
"In the end, each side's spot on the ladder at season's end is a fair reflection of their path through the campaign.
"The Dogs will head into the post-season on a 2-2 run, but haven't played a bad game of footy since dropping their round-five clash with Wests 22-10.
"Across the board, the reigning premiers have been the most consistent side and look healthy at the right time of the year.
"With how evenly matched all top-four sides are, a major semi-final opportunity has never been more important. It'll be a huge clash with De La, but Hooper's side has given itself every chance of nabbing a third straight title.
"Wests have had next to no luck on the injury front all year and, despite some re-enforcements starting to arrive, they looked weary by the end of Saturday's outing.
"A top-two spot would have been massive in that regard given no side would benefit more from a week off leading into the decider but that won't be the path they take should they get back there.
"Can really go one of two ways for the 2018 premiers. Stacked with big-game experience, finals arriving could jolt them into their best with no promise of next week, or the toll could prove to great.
"They will start favourites against Thirroul in the minor semi. Get through that and they'll be as good a shot as any at claiming the silverware."
It was walk in the park for the minor premiers, who ran in 10 tries to zip in what looked a training run against a wounded Cougars outfit.
Claiming the minor premiership is a major coup for the Shire powerhouse in their second season in the Illawarra, with a record of 11-3-1 enough to claim the top regular-season prize.
It puts them on a collision course with Collies at Collegians this Saturday, with the first berth in the grand final on the line.
Mitch Jennings says:
"De La look to be in ominous form heading into the post-season and, on how things lie, should probably be considered favourites for the crown.
"They have a winning 2-1 ledger against both Collegians and Thirroul, while they're 1-1 with a draw against Wests. They can demonstrably beat any rival they face.
"The big question heading into the major is whether the run in will help or hinder Luke Manahan's side. It hasn't lost since round nine, but wins over Dapto and Corrimal have been cruisy in two of their last three games.
"They also comprehensively beat Collegians in the penultimate round, but the Dogs have had nothing but tough finals-like matches leading in.
"A strong start, and De La will likely be too difficult to reel in, but Collies chances will increase the longer the game remains in the balance."
With fourth spot locked in prior to kickoff, Thirroul found their groove against Dapto, running in six tries to two to round out their campaign with a win.
It was an important one for the Butchers, who were staring down the barrel of three straight losses heading into the post-season had Dapto been able to finish their season on a high.
With a minor semi-final showdown looming against Wests, coming through unscathed was the top priority for coach Jarrod Costello after welcoming back a host of key men for the clash.
Mitch Jennings says:
"Will have to be considered the outsiders among the four sides left fighting for the title, but that will sit just fine at Gibson Park.
"Let's face it, regular top-two finishes haven't done the Butchers any favours in recent years, having gone out in straights sets the past two campaigns.
"Coming in as underdogs is perhaps a more natural fit for Costello's side, but it a warranted tag given they head into the finals with a negative 7-8 record on the year.
"The Butchers also haven't beaten a top-four side since round nine, but that win over Wests was one of two signature victories this year, the other being a touch-up of minor premiers De La Salle in round six.
"They've also been done at the death by De La and Collegians on the run home, while they were in a penultimate round defeat to Wests for the duration.
"Much like their minor semi opponents, the Butchers have nursed injuries and unavailabilities all year but welcomed back key men Wayne Bremner and Monty Raper on the weekend.
"It's been a bumpy ride, but they may just be timing their run to perfection. They are without question the most dangerous fourth-placed side in the last decade."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
