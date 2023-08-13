Nowra man threatens to chop up woman in midnight knife attack, court hears

A Nowra man has been refused bail amid allegations he threatened to kill a woman while armed with a knife in a midnight attack.
Craig John Stewart, 22, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday.
The court heard Stewart, who was on a community correction order for similar offending, went to the Worrigee home of a woman he is prohibited from going near at midnight on Saturday.
Police will allege Stewart was armed with a knife when he threatened to "chop" the woman up before he also damaged property.
"It's an incredibly serious set of facts particularly in relation to the threats made," Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning, who opposed bail, said.
The court heard Stewart left the address before returning an hour later. He was arrested and is yet to enter pleas to a raft of charges including stalking or intimidation, using an offensive weapon, and destroying property.
Defence lawyer Emma Harrison argued Stewart would lose his job as a truck driver if his release was denied, and proposed a set of strict bail conditions he could abide by.
However Sgt Manning said a full-time custodial sentence is likely due to Stewart breaching an apprehended violence order through violence.
Registrar Cally D'Arcy acknowledged Stewart's criminal history - while limited - is made up of domestic violence offending.
"These allegations are very serious ... there could have been a lot of damage done," the registrar said.
Bail was refused on account of the alleged victim's safety. Stewart will face Nowra Local Court on Monday.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
