Caitlin Foord says the Matildas' confidence is sky-high after showing a "never-say-die attitude" in Saturday night's heart-stopping win over France.
There were plenty of twists and turns during a tense and exciting quarter-final in front of a packed house at Suncorp Stadium. The sides couldn't be split through 120 minutes of regulation and extra time, with the game going to penalties to decide the winner.
In the end, following an incredible 20 attempts between the teams, it was Cortnee Vine who proved the hero, calmly slotting it home to give the Aussies a 0-0 (7-6 on penalties) victory.
The result means that the Matildas have now entered uncharted territory as they prepare to compete in their first Women's World Cup semi-final against England in Sydney on Wednesday night.
While that clash awaits on the horizon, for now, Foord - who scored Australia's first penalty in the shootout - was just happy to saviour their incredible win over France.
"I'm just so proud, it was an incredible performance," the Warilla junior told reporters post-match.
"We were unlucky not to put one away during the game and then to go to pens and get it done there, it's huge for this team. It's something to boost our confidence even more and to get through a hurdle like that, it shows what our team is about and the belief that we have.
"Our never-say-die attitude came out tonight."
Mary Fowler was also left stunned by Saturday night's epic, adding that she had never been involved in a penalty shootout before.
"I think it's an amazing way for us to get through to the next game because we really fought out there tonight and gave it everything that we could. To be able to execute our penalties in the end was big for us," the former Illawarra Stingrays talent said.
"France are a great team. They are very aggressive and they have some world-class players. But football is like that sometimes, we both had our chances, but we couldn't finish, which takes you to penalties.
"Penalties take just one moment to win or lose, so we ended up the ones tonight to get that (win)."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
