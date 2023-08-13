Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Exclusive

Consultation opens on Illawarra offshore wind zone

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
August 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The turbines could sit between Wombarra and Gerringong. File image of the Illawarra coast.
The turbines could sit between Wombarra and Gerringong. File image of the Illawarra coast.

Illawarra residents will be able to have their say where hundreds of offshore wind turbines could be located with the federal government opening consultation on the Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.