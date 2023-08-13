Sydney FC down Central Coast Mariners in drama filled penalty shootout win in Wollongong

Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne scored the match winning goal in a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Central Coast Mariners in Wollongong on Sunday.
The 10-9 win in penalties came after the Australia Cup clash finished 3-3 after extra-time.
Redmayne's match-winning penalty came after he saved a penalty from his Mariners counterpart Jack Warshawsky.
It was an unfortunate miss for the shot-stopper, who pulled off a number of saves over the 120 minutes to keep the Mariners in the game.
Like the Matildas game the night before, it was a drama-filled penalty shootout at WIN Stadium.
Wollongong's own Joel King was one of the successful penalty takers for Sydney, who now progress to the round of 16 in the Cup.
But it looked for all money late in extra-time that the Mariners would prevail, only for young Sydney FC star Jaiden Kucharski to score a dramatic equaliser in the dying seconds of extra-time to send the game to penalties.
His 122nd minute equaliser cancelled out the 100th minute strike by Mariners substitute Harrison Steele.
His sweetly taken left-foot had Mariners fans dreaming of victory
It did however came against the run of play with Sydney looking the more likely to score in the first period of extra-time, only to be denied by Central Coast's young goalkeeper Jack Warshawsky on a number of occasions.
It looked for all money that Steve Corica's Sydney would run away with the win after they led 2-0 early in the second half.
Slovakian international Robert Mak opened the scoring for Sydney FC with a sweetly taken shot in the 42nd minute.
He was presented the opportunity after good lead up work from fellow import Joe Lolley
Sydney striker Patrick Wood put Steve Corica's men 2-0 up in the 56th minute.
But the Mariners soon reduced the deficit to only one after striker Alou Kuol rose above Sydney's defence to glance in an unstoppable header.
Nick Montgomery's men levelled proceeding in the 83rd minute after livewire substitute Christian Theoharous won his team a penalty after he was fouled in the box by Luke Brattan.
Marco Tulio sent Andrew Redmayne the wrong way from the penalty spot.
The thrilling Australia Cup clash in Wollongong ended 2-2 at full-time, but Sydney can count themselves unlucky not to win it in regulation time, with the Mariners' Young Socceroos keeper Warshawsky pulling off two great saves in the dying minutes.
The latter to parry away a shot from Adrian Segecic was especially important.
While there were no fireworks this time around, Sydney's supporter base 'The Cove' were in full voice throughout, creating a great atmosphere on what was a cold and wet day in Wollongong..
While both teams had their chances in the first half, it was the Mariners who had the best chance to take the lead as early as the 10th minute but Josh Nisbet fluffed his lines, shooting wide from just outside the six-yard box.
The defending A-League champions also had a goal disallowed in the 24th minute after Sydney defender Kelsey Adamson's own-goal was ruled out due to Alou Kuol being deemed to be in an offside position.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.