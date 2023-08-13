A search is under way off Royal National Park for a rock fisher, who was reportedly swept off rocks at Garie Beach late on Saturday.
The incident has triggered a response from Police Marine Area Command and the volunteer Marine Rescue NSW who have been searching the water since 9am Sunday morning.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said Botany Port Hacking 30 was deployed.
"The crew is conducting a parallel line search off the coast with water police," he said.
"They are searching from Jibbon Head, south to Burning Palms."
More to come.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.