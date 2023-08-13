Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Rock fisher reportedly swept off rocks at Garie Beach

Updated August 13 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW vessel Botany Port Hacking 30 was deployed at 9am on Sunday. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW vessel Botany Port Hacking 30 was deployed at 9am on Sunday. Picture supplied

A search is under way off Royal National Park for a rock fisher, who was reportedly swept off rocks at Garie Beach late on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.