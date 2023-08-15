Towradgi family-of-six the Amadio's are still resting their raspy voices after they cheered, chanted and sang for the Matildas and Lionesses on Saturday night.
With mother Emily from England, and father Steve born in Australia, both teams' triumphs came as a collective relief for the clan of soccer superfans.
They watched the Matildas make history with a nail-biting penalty shootout victory on a big screen in Sydney, before heading inside Stadium Australia where England prevailed in their battle against Colombia.
"The games made the hair stick up on the back of our neck," Shellharbour Hospital nurse Emily Amadio said.
"My son (Tommy, age eight) looked back and saw a Colombian fan crying behind us and he started to tear up too, just because he saw this man so passionate about football.
"Football brings people together and brings out so much emotion."
But straight after England's win, it dawned on Mrs Amadio...
"My husband told me, 'You know it's going to be an England and Australia semi-final? And I was like, 'Oh my God. The household is going to be split!'
"It was very confronting hearing our teams were going to be playing against each other."
Mrs Amadio, a staunch Lionesses supporter, moved to Australia from England in 2006, and met her husband Steve three years later.
The couple passed their shared love of soccer down to their kids - Katie, 13, Beth, nine, Tommy, eight and Amber, five - who are part of the Fernhill Football Club.
The household is expected to be tense ahead of Wednesday night's World Cup semi-final showdown where Australia and England will go head to head.
Mr Amadio and Katie will be backing the Matildas, while it's Lionesses all the way for the other three.
"We'll be watching it together as a family again ... we'll be very tense, very on edge," Mrs Amadio said.
"Tommy will be devastated if England lose and get knocked out.
"I will be gutted (if England lose) ... but I'll still put a smile on for Australia."
The energy in the Foxall household in Thirroul is also reaching fever pitch, with the family-of-five divided in who they back - although by a slim minority.
Adam Foxall, who moved to Australia from England 14 years ago, will be rooting for his home country, while wife Naomi and kids Oliver, 12, Evie-Rose, nine, and aptly-named Matilda, five, have their hopes set on the Aussies.
"It's four against one at this stage," Mrs Foxall said.
"There'll be a friendly rivalry in the lead up to Wednesday."
Whichever team prevails, Mrs Amadio and Mrs Foxall agreed watching the World Cup with their families has been an incredible experience, with their children able to look up to "amazing" players as role models.
"The fact my daughters are seeing these amazing sports stars is so inspiring ... women can be just as good, if not better than the men," Mrs Amadio said.
"I'm ecstatic to have (my kids) watch these amazing women," Mrs Foxall said.
"A lot of these women are not earning the money the men are making. It's been such a hard slog over the years and I feel like they've been such a class act."
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
