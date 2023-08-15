Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Matildas, Lionesses? How these mixed Illawarra households are preparing for the World Cup semi-final

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:52am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Towradgi family-of-six the Amadio's are still resting their raspy voices after they cheered, chanted and sang for the Matildas and Lionesses on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.