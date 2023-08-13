The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Collegians have set up a mouth-watering major semi-final showdown with minor premiers De La Salle, with the reigning premiers seeing off Wests 28-14 in a showdown for second spot on Saturday.
De La were heavily favoured to beat the Corrimal in their final-round clash and did so in emphatic fashion to finish 54-0 victors and claim the minor crown in their second season in the Illawarra.
The wins earn the Shire club and Collies two bites at the finals cherry and a chance at taking the direct path to the decider in this Saturday's major at Collegians.
Wests will now take on Thirroul in the preceding elimination semi, with the Butchers re-finding their groove in a 32-8 win over Dapto at Gibson Park.
Having gone down to De La 24-6 in the penultimate round, Collegians risked tumbling out of the top two altogether with a loss to the Devils. Coach Peter Hooper said his side would have done itself "an injustice" had it let the top-two finish slip.
"I think we've deserve to be where we've ended up," Hooper said.
"It's the end of the year and these are the games you want to play. Obviously De La have beaten us twice this year, they beat us in Magic Round comfortably, but we don't fear them.
"We'll give them the respect they deserve, but we'll back ourselves and we'll be coming to win."
Shoalhaven 48 def. Tech Waratahs 17
Campbelltown Harlequins 38 def. Avondale 17
Kiama 42 def. Camden 29
The result mattered little as a Vikings first-grade team returned to the field for the first time since pulling out of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition after just the opening round of the season.
It wasn't Vikings strongest side which took to Vikings Rugby Park on Saturday, but importantly it was the first step taken by Illawarra rugby's oldest club to return to playing competitively in the Illawarra first-grade competition..
University Mallee Bulls won both the second and first-grade exhibition matches but the huge crowd on hand were just happy to see their beloved Vikings back in action.
Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski was chuffed to see so many old boys and families show up to support the club.
.Lozenkovski reiterated the Vikings were on track to field two teams in the Illawarra rugby competition in 2024.
Gerringong Lions 38 def. Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 10
Stingrays of Shellharbour 38 def. Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 6
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 42 def. Kiama 6
Shellharbour Sharks 64 def. Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles 10
.
.
Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas may yet get another opportunity to play at his beloved Kevin Walsh Oval in the Group Seven rugby league finals' series after the Superoos downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 18-4 on Saturday.
The victory has elevated Jamberoo into fifth-spot ahead of a crucial last round match-up against derby rivals Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval next Saturday.
A victory over the Lions will guarantee the Superoos finish in the top five and will allow retiring skipper Dallas to play one more game in front of his Jamberoo fans at Kevin Walsh Oval.
This was not lost on Dallas, who was just happy his team was still in the running to play finals football.
"We've got a big game next week but we've beaten them before so if we can show up and get a couple of players back on the paddock, we'll be okay," he said.
Bulli 3 def. Helensburgh 0
Tarrawanna 5 def. Bellambi 0
Albion Park 2 def. Coniston 1
South Coast United 2 def. Corrimal 1
Port Kembla 2 def. Cringila 0
Wollongong United now face an uphill battle to play finals in the 2023 Illawarra Premier League after falling 2-0 to rivals Olympic on Sunday.
United had entered the IPL's penultimate round in the top five, but have now dropped to sixth position and will need to beat champions Albion Park - and hope other results go their way - in the last round of the season next weekend.
Bulli have leap-frogged their way up to fourth position, with Coniston holding onto fifth in the finals race.
In a rain-soaked derby at PCYC, Billy Tsovolos's men never hit gear, with Olympic jumping out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first half courtesy of a Josh Alcorn header.
The visitors' issues were further hampered midway through the second stanza when defender Rene Vescio was sent off after receiving his second yellow card. Tynan Diaz then coolly slotted the penalty to put the exclamation point on a solid Olympic victory.
"I thought it was a fairly even game, but we can't score to save ourselves and we concede shit goals week in, week out from set pieces and we give the ball away cheaply. It's the story of our season," United coach Tsovolos told the Mercury post-match.
Figtree Kangaroos 14.13 (97) def. Shellharbour Suns 1.3 (9)
Northern Districts continue to build steam ahead of this year's Men's Premier Division finals, with the Tigers notching up their third successive win on Saturday.
After suffering close back-to-back defeats to heavyweights Figtree and the Bulldogs, Norths have been undefeated since late July, with their latest result being a 10.7 (67) to 6.7 (43) victory over the Wollongong Lions at Hollymount Park.
The hosts jumped out of the blocks strongly, booting three goals to one in the opening term, before continuing their domination in the second term to lead by 25 points at halftime. The Lions fought back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 18 points at the final break, before Norths steadied to secure a four-goal victory.
"It wasn't the prettiest of wins, to be honest. We went in a little bit undermanned and we blooded three under-17s boys, so it was good to give them their debuts," Tigers co-coach Glenn Haase said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.