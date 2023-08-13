Illawarra Mercury
The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Updated August 13 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00pm
Collies locked in a major semi-final berth with as win over Wests on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra Rugby League

Collegians 28 def. Wests 14

De La Salle 54 def. Corrimal 0

Thirroul 32 def. Dapto 8

Collegians have set up a mouth-watering major semi-final showdown with minor premiers De La Salle, with the reigning premiers seeing off Wests 28-14 in a showdown for second spot on Saturday.

