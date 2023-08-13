It's time to don your lab coats and fine-tune your curiosity with science events held across the Illawarra this National Science Week.
The annual event includes science experiments, science seminars, and films for all ages from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 20.
This year students in Illawarra schools are exploring the theme 'Innovation: Powering Future Industries'. Students will discuss the advancement in technology with a focus on artificial intelligence.
There are multiple science events hosted by the University of Wollongong (UOW), schools and local councils.
Indigenous science, songlines and stars
UOW Science Space
Tuesday, August 15, 6pm to 9pm. $10 per person.
Learn about the black duck songline and the seven sister star cluster with Adjunct fellow Dr Robert Fuller. Then listen to a presentation from Dharawal custodian Dr Jodi Edwards about whale songlines that connect First Nations along the east coast of Australia.
Science Showcase, live ABC broadcast
UOW Wollongong campus
Wednesday, August 16, 8.30am to 6pm. Free
ABC Illawarra will be broadcasting live from the UOW Wollongong campus. Mornings show Nick Rheinberger and Drive with Lindsay McDougall will be participating in all kinds of experiments and challenges throughout the day. The broadcast also includes interviews with scientists, science trivia, and a human body quiz.
'Is Antarctic science worth the carbon miles?'
UOW Wollongong campus
Friday, August 18, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Free
While Antarctica is a protected natural reserve, fossil fuels are needed for most activities, including scientific research. Professor Dana Bergstrom poses the question is the carbon footprint created from scientific research worthwhile?
Professor Bergstrom has been working for the last 20 years at the Australian Antarctic Division including documenting a record-breaking heatwave.
The position of the sun and stars
Shellharbour Civic Centre City Library
Thursday, August 17, 6pm to 7.30pm. Free
How does cataloguing stellar positions help us understand our milky way galaxy and solar system? Learn about galaxies far away with University of Wollongong Associate Professor Bill Zealey.
Scinema short film festival
Gerringong Library
Friday, August 18, 10am to 4.30pm. Free
A drop-in screening of the largest short science film festival in the southern hemisphere.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.