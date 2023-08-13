'I get really heated': Tungai's heart still beats with a passion for Matildas

She's a self-confessed nightmare to be around when the Matildas are playing, so you can only imagine how the Raiders flyer handled things as Cortnee Vine stepped up to the penalty spot on Saturday night.
Of course the rest is history, Vine writing herself and the 'Tillies' into Aussie sporting folklore in nailing the 20th and final penalty shot to book a first ever World Cup semi-final spot for the nation.
It's something Tungai once dreamed of, having grown up a star in the round ball game, claiming four straight Golden Boot awards with Albion Park in the Football South Coast women's competition between 2012-15.
She was also claimed the Kyah Simon Medal as player of the tournament at the 2016 National Indigenous Championships, something many felt put her on a path leading to a Matildas debut.
In the end, the Shellharbour product deviated from that path, inking an NRLW deal with the Dragons ahead of the 2018 season. Given she debuted for the Jillaroos at the end of that year, it's not a decision she regrets.
Still, with the country in the grip of World Cup fever, Tungai admits the Matildas still hold an immovable place in her heart, especially leading into a semi-final showdown with England.
"I will tell you, don't watch a Matildas game with me," Tungai said.
"I just love watching them play, but at the same time I get really heated. I get really into the game. I'm so happy for them.
"I don't miss playing it, because I really do enjoy what I'm doing here and my footy career. I've been pretty lucky that I have played at the highest level in rugby league. I don't know if I would have had the same opportunity to go further in my soccer career.
"I grew up idolising Kyah Simon, so it would have been cool to play alongside her if there had been an opportunity to do so, but I think making the transition in the rugby league has probably been the best decision I've ever made.
"I've gone pretty far in it and I'm just loving it."
The Illawarra product has good reason to be, having linked with the fledgling Raiders for their inaugural season that currently sits at 3-1 after Saturday's golden-point win over the Dragons.
"It was good to be able to come home [to Wollongong] and get that win today with my girls," Tungai said.
"I'm pretty lucky that I've worked with Bortho (coach Darrin Borthwick) before so it was a no-brainer to have the opportunity to play under him.
"I definitely feel at home there, it's been easy to transition. The girls and our staff make it really easy. We are a big family now so it's just been awesome.
"We've got some experienced players and some girls who are debuting for the first time in the NRLW space but we gel really well on the field. That comes on the back of what we do off it.
"We're a tight knit group, there's such a sisterhood here and I think that shows."
Tungai use a successful run to the finals with Illawarra in the NSW Women's Premiership as a springboard into her fifth NRLW season, with the Steelers inaugural season leaving several stars in hot demand.
Tungai's shifted to the Raiders, her third club, while Emma Tonegato (Sharks), Keeley Davis (Roosters), Kezie Apps (Tigers) and Taliah Fuimaono (Titans) all picked up lucrative deals.
It's perhaps to the chagrin of the Red V faithful, though Teagan Berry has parlayed a shift to fullback with the Steelers into what already looks like a wildly successful move to the Dragons No. 1 jumper.
Beyond the big names, the campaign also put lesser-known Steelers Viena Tinao (Knights) and Lily Rogan (Roosters) in the shopfront window.
"It was awesome for us Illawarra girls to put that inaugural side into that competition," Tungai said.
"To see what we did in our first year was exciting and it was obviously a good look at what the future holds for us in that space. It's awesome that we have that pathway now.
"We're growing our own players to further their careers in the hope of [earning] NRLW contracts. I'm always rooting for the underdogs and we had a girl like Viena get picked up by Newcastle and she's crushing it there.
"I'm really excited for her and just like a lot of our junior girls that are coming though. That started in the pathways from into our inaugural Steelers season and see them go from TG (Tarsha Gale Cup) all the way up now to the NRLW.
"I'm still always cheering them on watching them play."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
