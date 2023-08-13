Wollongong United now face an uphill battle to play finals in the 2023 Illawarra Premier League after falling 2-0 to rivals Olympic on Sunday.
United had entered the IPL's penultimate round in the top five, but have now dropped to sixth position and will need to beat champions Albion Park - and hope other results go their way - in the last round of the season next weekend.
In a rain-soaked derby at PCYC, Billy Tsovolos's men never hit gear, with Olympic jumping out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first half courtesy of a Josh Alcorn header.
The visitors' issues were further hampered midway through the second stanza when defender Rene Vescio was sent off after receiving his second yellow card. Tynan Diaz then coolly slotted the penalty to put the exclamation point on a solid Olympic victory.
"I thought it was a fairly even game, but we can't score to save ourselves and we concede shit goals week in, week out from set pieces and we give the ball away cheaply. It's the story of our season," United coach Tsovolos told the Mercury post-match.
"I back us to win any game of football, but we need to cut out some of these shit goals that we're conceding and start taking some chances. The other 75 per cent of the pitch, we're playing good football and doing good things, but we've got to fix up a couple of things and someone has to step up and deliver for us next week."
Conversely, Olympic midfielder Guy Knight was delighted with his side's performance on Sunday.
"One of our key goals today was getting a clean sheet. It was a win at all costs type game, so I'm pretty proud of the lads," he said.
"It's a big rivalry between these two (sides). It's the first time that I've played in this rivalry, I missed the first round, which we were unlucky not to win. But it's unreal to get a win for the fans and, even though it's in wet conditions, there's still pretty solid numbers here.
"Since we had that pretty disappointing loss to Bulli earlier on, we've pretty much been steamrolling on and we're going to be a hard team to beat now."
Neither side were dominant during the opening 25 minutes on Sunday. The first real opportunity came for Olympic when Gabriel Zapata set up a flying Jason Pappas, but his shot was blocked by United goalkeeper Jake Carlston.
However, the hosts didn't have to wait much longer for the breakthrough. From a corner, Alcorn flew highest to head the ball home and give his side a 1-0 lead around the half-hour mark.
Minutes later, Kyah Jovanovski had a chance to equaliser when he got one-on-one with the gloveman, but Cristopher Fuentes proved up to the task. The score then remained 1-0 at the break.
United piled on the pressure early in the second half, however, neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first 15 minutes.
But that changed in the 63rd minute when Diaz forced a huge turnover inside United's box, before he received a penalty for United after being dragged down by Vescio. The defender was issued his second yellow card for the challenge, and Diaz made no mistake from the spot to give Olympic a 2-0 advantage.
Most of the second half fizzled out as the rain continued to pelt down, while United were unable to create much momentum.
Mitsuo Yamada had a late chance to score for the visitors when he got one-on-one with Fuentes, but the goalkeeper parried the ball away. Soon after, the referee blew the whistle as Olympic secured victory.
