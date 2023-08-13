Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong astronaut Meganne Christian eyeing trip to International Space Station

By Dominic Giannini
Updated August 13 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meganne Christian is eyeing a trip to the International Space Station, the moon, or even Mars. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Meganne Christian is eyeing a trip to the International Space Station, the moon, or even Mars. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia's first female astronaut is hopeful the future generation of space travellers can be trained Down Under with the sector starting to boom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.