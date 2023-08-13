A teenage driver has been charged after a boy was injured in an alleged hit and run in Nowra.
Emergency services were called to a roundabout on Wallace and St Anns streets about 6.30pm on Saturday, August 12, following reports a boy had been hit.
Officers were told a 14-year-old boy was riding a scooter when he was allegedly struck by a white ute.
The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics for leg injuries and then taken to Shoalhaven Hospital in a stable condition.
Police will allege the driver failed to stop.
About 7pm on Sunday, August 13, an 18-year-old man handed himself in to Nowra Police Station and was arrested.
He was charged with three offences: dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; and fail to stop and assist after impact occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The man was granted bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on September 26. His licence has been suspended.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.