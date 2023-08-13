A search has resumed for a missing 71-year-old man thought to have been swept off rocks in the Royal National Park.
The keen angler left his home in Dundas in Sydney's west to go fishing on Friday, August 11, and when he did not return home the next day his family went searching for him.
"They found his car in a carpark off Sir Bertram Stevens Drive about 6.30pm but there was no sign of the man," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for the man's welfare as his suffers from a medical condition that requires attention."
A land and air search commenced on Sunday, and it has resumed on Monday morning.
Police said the man may have been intending to fish at Eagle Rock in the Royal National Park, between Wattamolla and Garie beaches.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man around this time, described as being of Asian in appearance, 178cm tall, medium build, greying (salt and pepper) hair, last seen wearing black track pants and a black parka jacket," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
