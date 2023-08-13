A woman believed to be in her 30s has died in a horror crash on the South Coast.
A truck and car collided on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala, south of Nowra, around 6.25am on Monday, August 14.
"The driver of the car - a woman believed to be aged in her 30s - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however she died at the scene," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"She is yet to be formally identified."
The truck driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The Princes Highway is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are advised to delay their trip or avoid the area, as there is no suitable diversion available between Milton and Nowra. Visit Live Traffic for updates.
If you have information into the incident or dashcam footage call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
