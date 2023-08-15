Amid fears about what awaits for the upcoming Australian summer after the record-breaking heat sweeping the northern hemisphere, authorities have been encouraging residents to get bushfire plans in place.
But a University of Wollongong expert in sustainable housing says it's also important to made sure your home is ready to withstand heatwaves.
Ten years ago, Dr Dan Daly was part of the team who worked on the design and construction of the Illawarra Flame House, a fibro cottage converted into a net zero home that won a prestigious global sustainability prize - the Solar Decathlon.
Now a Senior Research Fellow at the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre, he's an expert in energy performance of existing buildings and says there are some simple lessons that people can take away from the as climate change brings hotter summers.
"The idea that we need to tackle our existing housing stock is something that has become more well accepted in the past decade," he said.
"People know this is a big challenge and is going to take a really big concerted effort, and is certainly edging the mainstream now."
For instance, he said the work Saul Griffiths has been doing, with projects like Electrify 2515, was a larger scale example of how people could retrofit existing housing stock to become less reliant on fossil fuels, and councils are also become more aware of the need to increase street trees and urban greenery to keep suburbs cool.
"We also need to start thinking seriously about adaptation and recognising that a lot of places we build our homes are going to get really really hot in summer," he said.
"The theory behind the Illawarra Flame house was to use some of the simple, older style, passive approaches to building design, which can have a big impact.
"Anyone, anywhere who has a house should be doing these things."
Homes should have insulation in the ceiling and walls, and under the floors if possible.
Any draughts coming in should be sealed to stop cold (in winter) or hot (in summer) air from getting through, or letting out your heating and air conditioning.
Think about shade for your windows, especially those that get the hot sun from the west or north in the afternoons.
"Think about why your house would be getting hot - so if it's got a big unshaded western window, then that's where your shade needs to go," Dr Daly said.
Window treatments can also help - for instance, thick curtains can keep warmth in during winter.
Although they require electricity, ceiling fans use much less power than air conditioning, are cheaper to install and can make a big difference on hot days.
"They make a huge difference to your thermal comfort, so you can be comfortable in much warmer temperatures," Dr Daly said.
"Instead of installing air conditioning throughout the house, start by thinking about where is the coolest space in the house," Dr Daly said.
"Maybe you only need a small air conditioner in that room, so that on those really hot days you can create a cool refuge you can escape to."
"Those newer homes in Western Sydney and newer subdivisions - with the black roofs that are so popular, the big homes built on small blocks with not a lot of spaces for trees - are basically designed to require air conditioning to be comfortable," Dr Daly said.
If you're upgrading your roof, Dr Daly says think about making it a lighter colour and also what it needs so that solar panels can be installed.
Outside of these simple tips, Dr Daly said there was also a need to make bigger changes, such as adding solar panels or installing a thermal water heater - but that these could be done in a staged manner when renovations are needed.
"Renovation is so common now, people love renovating their house - so doing that is also a great time to make sure you're getting good insulation and all these basic things that should have been done when the house was built," he said.
"You don't have to rush out and replace a hot water system and throw away something perfectly good, for instance, but when it comes to the end of its life, you should be thinking about getting a heat pump which is going to mean you need some plumping done.
"If you have a plan in place, you can resist the urge to just quickly go out and replace it with another hot water system that locks you in for another 15 years."
"Think about where you want the house to be in 10 years time, and plan for that."
As for newer homes, he said it was vital that they started to be built with sustainability in mind from the start.
"What we showed with the Illawarra Flame house is that you can turn an existing fibro cottage into a state-of-the-art net zero home, but we also showed that it would be much easier is we could get things right from the start," Dr Daly said.
"I certainly wouldn't want to be living in one of those new developments this coming summer."
"The reality of the situation we are in now is that we are going to have more frequent heatwaves, but if the answer is to just air condition all our homes, then we are locking ourselves into an endless cycle.
"You have to think about how you're going to adapt, but also think about a way that you can adapt that's not going to make it worse."
