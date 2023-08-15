Ah Book Week. Do I love it? Do I hate it? I'm really not sure.
I'm a writer, and I want my children to love books and reading as much as me, and I'm delighted when they're delighted, and they love dressing up.
But every year, the news that the annual celebration of books (and costumes) is approaching catches me off guard.
Book Week falls just after my eldest daughter's birthday, which I spend the week leading up to it trying to work out how to make pass-the-parcel less excruciating, and not thinking about costumes.
Also, my kids attend pre-school four days a week - and while, sure, there's no rule that says they have to be dressed up each day, they refuse to miss the chance to be in costume.
Given the massive pile of tulle skirts and novelty headbands that seem to decorate the surfaces of my house on a daily basis, I also refuse to buy anything new, as I'm certain we have enough dress up clothes for 10 children to attend Book Week.
So - without fail on the Sunday night before Book Week every year for the past three years - I've found myself scrambling to come up with DIY costume ideas that match books we own and can take to pre-school.
Last year - to save some of the mental load - I started writing down some of our options.
These are all related to actual books too, because I am a book tragic and it gives me the s--ts when people wear movie-related costumes on Book Week.
(Although this is a terribly inconsistent rule, and I do think a Bluey costume is allowable given the amount of Bluey books/clothes/headbands we own so, whatever, go as Elsa if you must. At least one of my daughters probably will.)
We are Matildas by Shelley Ware, Serena Geddes
This year's theme is Read Grow Inspire, which is nice and flexible (any book helps you read, grow, inspire, right?), and also gives you the chance to select one of the many available books about the ultimate inspiration for all of us right now, the Matildas.
Just dress your kids in a jersey, if they've got one, or pop on some green and gold. Extra points for a coloured headband or ponytail ribbons to match your inspirational player of choice.
Thelma the Unicorn by Aaron Blabey
Put on pink clothes, add unicorn horn. Done.
We have a surplus of unicorn related paraphernalia at my house, so this is what I put my four-year-old AND my 18-month-old last year.
Never mind that by the time we got to daycare the little one had lost her horn somewhere so was actually just wearing pink. Whatever. I took a photo before we left. Even if she was lying face down on the floor.
There were three kids dressed as Thelma at our centre when we arrived on the first day of Book Week last year, so I think other parents are onto this one.
What the Ladybird Heard by Julia Donaldson. Or The Bad Tempered Ladybird by Eric Carle.
Black pants, red top, add black spots.
The first time I did this, I found some sticky velcro dots in our third drawer down which made my daughter prone to getting awkwardly stuck together, but it was fine. She looked vaguely like a lady bird. I also had some black pipe cleaners in our craft tub that I made little lady bird antennae out of.
Last year I happened upon a hand-me-down top that had ladybirds on it, so didn't even need the dots.
Harry Potter by JK Rowling
Tried and true, this costume just requires a school uniform and tie, some old glasses and a bit of eyeliner for the lightning bot scar.
Zog by Julia Donaldson (thanks again Julia!)
Any princess dress - we have about 99 - and then add a white coat or toy stethoscope. It's Princess Pearl, the doctor!
Stickman by Julia Donaldson (must come up with other authors)
Wear brown. Maybe take a stick. Although not sure if allowed at daycare.
Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren
An easy costume - pigtails, eyeliner freckles, stripes - but the difficult thing might be finding one of these books in your collection. A great chance to track down a classic, though.
Shoes from Grandpa by Mem Fox
Wear shoes, socks from the local shops, skirt that won't show the dirt, sweater for when the weather gets wetter, coat you can wear on a boat, mittens softer than kittens etc. Or.... just be like Jesse at the end and wear a red top and jeans. Done.
Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendek
White zippy/clothes, cardboard crown. Look, it's Max! Best for small kids, I think. Haven't actually done this one and requires some craft which I don't love. Will report back.
Paddington by Michael Bond
Blue coat, red hat, old suitcase. Saw someone on Twitter making their kids a lost bear sign too, which you could do for extra points.
One Ted Fell Out of Bed by Julia Donaldson (ha, got one more in). Time for Bed by Mem Fox. My Bed is an Air Balloon by Julia Copus.
Wear pyjamas. Take a bedtime related book. Endless options really. Also means you don't even have to get your kids changed when they wake up.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
