Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Easy DIY Book Week costumes you can assemble the night before

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ah Book Week. Do I love it? Do I hate it? I'm really not sure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.