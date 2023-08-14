No money was taken during a brazen vandalism attack on four ATMs at the Commonwealth Bank's Wollongong branch on Monday morning.
CCTV cameras captured the attack on the machines, which occurred at 4am on August 14.
Police were called to the branch around 9am after staff arrived and discover the damage.
"No staff or customers were physically injured as a result of the incident," a CBA spokesman said.
The screens and keypads of the bank's ATMs were smashed, with broken glass scattered on the ground nearby.
An ATM outside the bank was taped off and the foyer, which houses three additional ATMs, remains closed.
The bank was closed for a short while, but it has since reopened. All four ATMs are closed until further notice, with the nearest CBA branded ATMs in Figtree and Corrimal.
Customers can still withdraw and deposit cash at the Wollongong branch through over the counter transactions.
"Our first priority is the safety of our employees, customers and members of public," the CBA spokesman said.
There has been an increase in the number of malicious damage to property incidents in Wollongong and Shellharbour during the past 12 months, while cases in Kiama have dropped.
Data shows there were 1348 incidents in Wollongong during the 12 months March 2023, this is up 1.9 per cent on the 1323 cases reported to police the year before.
Incidents in Shellharbour spiked by 10 per cent, up from 415 to 457. While in Kiama the crime fell by 19 per cent, from 73 cases to 59.
Police are investigating and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
