Four ATMs at the Commonwealth Bank's CBD store on Crown Street have been destroyed, but the bank is yet to disclose if money was taken during the attack.
An ATM outside the bank has been taped off and the foyer, which houses three additional ATMs, is closed.
Police were called to the branch around 9am on Monday, August 14 after staff arrived to discover the damage.
It is unknown if any money was taken from the ATMs.
The bank is still open to the public, but the ATMs are closed until further notice.
The Illawarra Mercury has contacted the CBA and police for further information.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
