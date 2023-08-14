Illawarra Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

The Voice propels Wollongong boy band Overnight to world stage with fan DMs from Brazil, France, Venezuela

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 14 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down to find out secret facts about Overnight ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.