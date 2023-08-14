Billy Tsovolos to leave Wollongong United at end of season

Wollongong United will have a new head coach in 2024 after the club announced that Billy Tsovolos would be stepping down at the end of the current season.
A former United premiership winner and George Naylor medallist, Tsovolos took over the coaching reigns in 2022 and led the team to the IPL league championship and a grand final.
The club made history by becoming the first association side to make the round of 32 stage of the Australia Cup, where they went down 3-2 to Green Gully at Ian McLennan Park.
"After a decade long stint at the club, Billy has decided to take the 2024 season off and spend more time with his family and friends.
"We sincerely thank Billy for his commitment, dedication and success at the club over the past decade. A fantastic player, amazing coach, but most importantly and true gentleman.
"An announcement on the 2024 coach will be made in due course."
United went down to rivals Olympic 2-0 last round and now need to win their last match against leaders Albion Park and hope Coniston and/or Bulli drop points above them in order to make the top five.
