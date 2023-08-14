Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Billy Tsovolos to leave Wollongong United at end of season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos will leave the club at season's end. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos will leave the club at season's end. Picture by Anna Warr

Wollongong United will have a new head coach in 2024 after the club announced that Billy Tsovolos would be stepping down at the end of the current season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.