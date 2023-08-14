The rainy weather drenching the Illawarra will continue into Tuesday, although the days are expected to dry up by the week's end.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 31.6 millimetres of rain at the Bellambi weather station between Sunday evening and noon Monday, while 28 millimetres fell at Albion Park and Kiama received 25.2 millimetres.
It's still a far cry from the almost 53 millimetres that soaked Bellambi in the 24 hours to August 6, with Foxground recording falls totalling 120 millimetres that day and Wollongong's northern suburbs seeing close to 80 millimetres of rain.
As a result largely of these two rain events, the Illawarra has exceeded its usual rainfall for the month already.
In a typical August, Albion Park could expect to receive a little over 29 millimetres of rain for the month, while about 44 millimetres would fall at Bellambi and 52.6 millimetres at Kiama.
So far, Albion Park has received 34.4 millimetres this August, Bellambi has seen 82.4 and Kiama has experienced 55.6 millimetres.
The rain is the result of a trough which is expected to deepen into a low pressure system later on Monday.
Temperatures have also fallen after recent unseasonably warm winter days: Wollongong is expected to reach a high of 15 degrees on Monday, August 14 (after hitting 22.5 the previous Thursday), as is Albion Park, while Kiama is headed for a top of 14 degrees.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain cool on Tuesday but are anticipated to start warming up by mid-week, reaching the high teens and early 20s by Thursday.
The rain is also expected to ease after Tuesday, with a medium chance of showers on Wednesday falling to low on Thursday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
