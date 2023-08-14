Extra millions needed for Kiama road repairs

Kiama Council will have to fork over almost $3 million extra to repair roads damaged by wild weather.
Fortunately for the cash-strapped council, the NSW Government has offered to pick up the tab.
Wild weather in March last year caused landslides which damaged roads in a number of locations in the Kiama Local Government Area.
The most publicised closure was at Jamberoo Mountain Road - damaged at four separate locations - which was finally re-opened to traffic last month.
However extra work is now required at the Wallaby Hill Road, Foxground Road, Gipps Street and Cliff Drive locations - coming with a $2.8 million price tag.
"This amount includes a contingency to allow for further small changes to the required scope," council papers stated.
"Transport for NSW have provided in principle support regarding funding negating the cash impact to council."
The bulk of that funding - $2.5 million - is needed at Wallaby Hill Road where a pile wall is being built to support the road surface.
Due to the ground not being able to support the piles to the required depth, a revised method has had to be considered,
"Due to the physical constraints of the site, the revised piling method required additional excavation and temporary filling works as well as increasing the time required for drilling beyond the contracted durations," council papers stated.
Extra work at the other sites include further stabilisation of large boulders and extending protection of a gabion basket wall - which is made up of rocks enclosed in stainless steel mesh - to counteract scouring from future heavy rainfall.
Kiama councillors will decide whether to approve the extra work at Tuesday night's council meeting.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
