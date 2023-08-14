Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Extra millions needed for Kiama road repairs

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 14 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractors carrying out roadworks at a number of Kiama locations damaged by last year's heavy rains. Picture supplied by Kiama Council
Contractors carrying out roadworks at a number of Kiama locations damaged by last year's heavy rains. Picture supplied by Kiama Council

Kiama Council will have to fork over almost $3 million extra to repair roads damaged by wild weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.