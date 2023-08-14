The days when you could own an Illawarra block of land for $45k

Buying property was a breeze in 1989. All you had to do was buy a $5 art union ticket for the chance to win a block of land.
Miltonbrook Developments offered up Lot 538 of their Centenary Hill Estate as the grand prize in the Illawarra Life Education Centre (LEC) art union draw.
The plot was worth $45,000 and appears to have been in Albion Park, perhaps in the area now known as Church Street, where houses are currently on the market for around $800,000.
The title deeds to the land were given to Illawarra LEC chairperson Warren Walters.
The draw aimed to raise $120,000 for a mobile van.
Other prizes included a return trip for two staying at the Capricorn Iwasaki Resort in Yeppoon valued at $2345, an eight-day trip to the 1990 Melbourne Cup, a weekend for two at the Sydney Hilton and a weekend for two at the North Beach Business and Leisure Resort.
The draw was made at a family day at Jamberoo recreation Park.
