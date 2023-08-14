Illawarra Mercury
The days when you could own an Illawarra block of land for $45k

By Newsroom
Updated August 14 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 1:39pm
Looking back on August 15, 1989

Warren Walters with the deeds to a block of land being given away in 1989. Picture by Illawarra Mercury
Buying property was a breeze in 1989. All you had to do was buy a $5 art union ticket for the chance to win a block of land.

