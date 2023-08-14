Ex-cop from Wollongong serenades The Voice judges with a love song

A 70-year-old retired police officer from Wollongong chose a French love song in a bid to wow judges on the reality talent show The Voice on Sunday night.
Gilbere Gassin chose Edith Piaf's romantic classic La Vie En Rose, as well as offering the female judges - Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy - long-stemmed red roses after his serenade.
Before taking to the stage, the "hopeless romantic" told cameras of his former life as a cop which lasted 26 years, working in property crime to the drug squad to firearms and organised crime. He only retired from the force two years ago.
"But I've always loved music, and it's been a dream of mine to sing for vast audiences," Gilbere said.
With his family by his side watching from the side of the stage, the singer gave it his all.
Judge Jessica proclaimed she "loved this song" as Gilbere's sultry vocals took them all by surprise.
"I did love that performance," added Rita. "It was a very suave, chic, very pure, romantic performance. I was captivated."
Her reason for not pressing a buzzer to coach him further in the competition was probably "song choice".
"But thank you for being here, thank you I had an amazing experience, I'm so entertained by you," she said.
No other judge pressed the buzzer either to take Gilbere to the next round, they did want to know what the secret was to his youthful appearance.
"Red wine and some nice cheese," he replied.
At least the Illawarra still has a high hope in the competition with boy band Overnight already through to the "callback" round, while a singing steelworker will strut her stuff in auditions later this August.
The ultimate winning singer(s) of The Voice will receive a recording contract, cash and other prizes.
The Voice continues Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
