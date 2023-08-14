Illawarra Mercury
Aspiring musician Miguel Guevara found guilty of molesting four girls

Updated August 14 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
The trial of Miguel Enoc Guevara, pictured playing guitar, came to a close on Monday, August 14. Picture from file, inset from Facebook
An aspiring Illawarra musician has been found guilty of molesting four child victims.

