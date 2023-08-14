An aspiring Illawarra musician has been found guilty of molesting four child victims.
Miguel Enoc Guevara, who has published music under the moniker Mikey Oz, was escorted into custody after a jury delivered its verdict at Wollongong District Court on Monday.
Guevara was found guilty of 13 charges, which are having sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14, committing an act of indecency with a person under 16, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16 and six counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16.
His offending against four girls aged between eight and 15 started in 2005 and ended in 2012. The jury, who took three and a half hours to deliberate, also found Guevara not guilty of two charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16.
Guevara will be sentenced on October 5.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
