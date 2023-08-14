Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Ten University of Wollongong PhD candidates battle in the three-minute thesis competition

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:05pm, first published August 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Nikodijevic, PhD student at the University of Wollongong is competing at the three minute thesis competition. Picture supplied by the University of Wollongong
Cassandra Nikodijevic, PhD student at the University of Wollongong is competing at the three minute thesis competition. Picture supplied by the University of Wollongong

Writing an 80,000 word thesis is already impressive but having to condense that entire research project into a three minute presentation, well that's a different challenge all together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.