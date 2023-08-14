Writing an 80,000 word thesis is already impressive but having to condense that entire research project into a three minute presentation, well that's a different challenge all together.
A group of University of Wollongong PhD candidates will be competing in the annual three-minute thesis (3MT) competition.
"It's been a real challenge, but it's been fun," finalist Cassandra Nikodijevic said.
Ms Nikodijevic is one of the ten finalists presenting her research on Wednesday, August 16.
The PhD student and dietitian is researching the relationship between nut consumption and body weight.
"I look specifically at the amount of energy that our bodies are able to absorb from nuts," Ms Nikodijevic said.
She's working to bust the myth that nuts are a high-energy, fatty food.
"You actually don't absorb all of the energy, it can actually help you manage your overall energy intake to keep you feeling full for longer," she said.
Her research found that our bodies cannot absorb all of the energy found in nuts, only 70 to 95 per cent, she said.
If you eat nuts on their own as a snack you're less likely to over eat at your next meal, her research found.
The take home message from the dietitian is to include nuts in your diet, preferably unsalted raw nuts.
"Nuts aren't a fattening food. It's perfectly healthy and recommended to eat nuts every single day... people shouldn't fear weight gain if they're eating nuts everyday."
Randa Sacedon is presenting her thesis on ocean governance, a far cry from her childhood fear of the deep blue.
"When I was little I was scared of the water and had a fear of swimming ... the ocean was a big unknown," Mrs Sacedon said.
Now the Wollongong resident and lecturer at University of Wollongong regularly visits the ocean pools.
"It's no longer something to be feared, but something that can guide us or something that looks after us and so we need to find ways to look after it as well."
Ocean governance is complex for example she said balancing the need for the transportation of goods around the world, with the risk of transnational crime and illegal smuggling of goods.
Ocean governance includes activities such as fishing, shipping, transportation of goods, marine conservation, tourism, and mining.
Mrs Sacedon is researching how influential narratives appear in the law of the sea.
"I look at how narratives work and their potential for communicating diverse perspectives in the law and in ocean governance," she said.
"Sometimes there are voices in that space that are more dominant than others ... and so those enduring narratives can tend to set agendas, which can then overlook other stories that go untold or unheard."
The finalists are judged on presenting their research question, method, and findings in an engaging way.
The University of Wollongong three minute thesis competition will be held at 3pm Wednesday, August 16.
Research candidates across Australia compete in the competition. The finals for the Asia-Pacific competition will be live streamed on Wednesday, October 18.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
