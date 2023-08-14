Two men were left wounded after a stranger wearing a bike helmet forced his way into an Albion Park Rail home and stabbed them in the leg with a screwdriver, a court has heard.
Wade Ponfield has denied allegations stemming from the May 3, 2022 incident in which the Crown alleges he broke into a Tongarra Road home and carried out a vicious attack against the pair.
Ponfield's trial began at Wollongong District Court on Monday after he pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence.
In opening submissions, the Crown alleged Jason Perez was eating McDonald's in his loungeroom with friend Nathan Laver when Ponfield knocked at the door.
It's alleged Ponfield then delivered a "swift kick" to Perez' chest as he answered, causing him to fall to the ground.
Perez gave his version of what ensued next, telling a jury of 12 he got up off the floor as Ponfield - who he claims he didn't know - walked inside the house.
Ponfield, who was donning a backpack and bicycle helmet, allegedly demanded Perez and Laver to "sit down and be quiet" before he picked up tools that were lying around the house.
"(Ponfield) picked up a crowbar ... then started lashing out on me and Nathan," Perez claimed, adding that Ponfield repeatedly asked if anyone was at the home.
"We kept on saying no one's here."
It's alleged an angry Ponfield then hit the men across the head and legs with the crowbar, before he stabbed Perez in the leg with the screwdriver.
Perez claimed he ducked as Ponfield pegged the hammer at his head, with the tool sent flying through the window, causing it to shatter.
The Crown said a bloody Perez fled to a neighbour's home and urged him to contact triple zero.
Police arrived shortly after however Ponfield had allegedly left.
A crime scene was established with the house was canvassed for DNA testing and fingerprints.
Defence lawyer Harriet Skinner said it wasn't in dispute that Ponfield attended Perez' address, but that the trio had known each other for years and Ponfield was let into the home.
Ms Skinner said Ponfield was attacked by Perez and Laver when he had gone to the toilet and that he had done "what was necessary to protect himself".
The jury will also hear a call Ponfield's relative made to police with concerns about his welfare prior to the alleged incident, due to Ponfield making a social media post indicating the "government was after him".
The trial, before Judge Andrew Haesler, continues.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
