Another week, another controversial bunker decision against St George Illawarra.
This time NRL referee's boss Graham Annesley has defended the on-field and bunker's call to award a try to Cody Walker in the Dragons 26-14 loss to South Sydney on Saturday.
There was criticism during and after the game about the decision to award the try, with claims Lattrell Mitchell and Cody Walker were offside as they chased a Lachlan Ilias kick.
Mitchell subsequently caught the ball and passed off to Walker to score and extend the Rabbitohs lead to 16-10.
Annesley confirmed on Monday during his weekly review that the right call was made.
Showing a number of angles to highlight his point, Annesley said the bunker could not categorically say that Mitchell and/or Walker were offside, so they could not overturn the on-field call of a try.
In the footage shown the touch judge nearest the kick can also be heard saying Mitchell was not offside. Another player, Tallis Duncan is called out as being offside.
"This was awarded a try. For the bunker to overturn a try they have to be sure that this is not a try," Annesley said.
"The person who is best positioned to make this decision, the touch judge makes the call Lattrell is good.
"I'm not saying without any question that they are both onside, or offside. I just simply can't tell.
"And for the bunker to overturn this decision of try, remembering they've got a touch judge who is right in line with it saying Lattrell's onside, for the bunker to overturn that, they just can't do it. It's not possible.
"To say that this is an incorrect decision and to roundly criticise the officials, particularly the bunker for this decision, is just completely unfair, and they were heavily criticised for this decision, but the criticism is wrong based on what I'm showing you now."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
