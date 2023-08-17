Illawarra Mercury
Coledale property, formerly home to late acclaimed artist now for sale

August 17 2023 - 4:00pm
The home at 9A Gifford Street, Coledale is for sale.
Les Blakebrough was an influential and internationally renowned figure within the artistic community, yet many in the Illawarra were seemingly unaware he lived in the region.

