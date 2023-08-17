Coledale property, formerly home to late acclaimed artist now for sale

Les Blakebrough was an influential and internationally renowned figure within the artistic community, yet many in the Illawarra were seemingly unaware he lived in the region.
The Coledale home where the man who helped mould Australian ceramics spent the final decade of his life is now for sale.
"He just quietly did his thing in his little studio under the escarpment," daughter Cybelle said of her late father.
"I think the landscape there, the escarpment and the sea just really informed his work once he moved there."
Take a tour of the home and learn more about his story.
A year-and-a-half after it was first listed for sale, television veteran Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie have sold their Kangaroo Valley property.
The home sold earlier this week, but the sale price remains unknown.
The property was initially listed after less than two years in their ownership.
A partially built country manor, which was the site of an incident last year whereby a man has admitted to setting his "friend" on fire, is for sale.
Meanwhile, it's estimated at least half a million dollars is also needed to complete the home.
'Bundaleer' is a 77-acre property with panoramic ocean and countryside views.
Find out more here.
Just a couple of weeks after the former site of the North Wollongong Bunnings store was listed for sale, the company has put a neighbouring property with development potential on the market.
The newly listed site is estimated to have the potential to house 150 or more apartments.
The site at 60-72 and 74 Flinders Street, Wollongong is for sale via an Expressions of Interest campaign.
Meanwhile, there has been some hotly contested auction activity throughout the region.
Multiple bidders have fought it out for an entry-level home at Berkeley that's in dire need of some TLC.
This week's Illawarra auction wrap-up reveals that the property ultimately sold for just above the reserve price.
Properties in Helensburgh and Wollongong also sold under the hammer, with one being the subject of "aggressive" bidding.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. From the moment you walk through the front door you will feel right at home in this luxury appointed coastal residence.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.