Police and the family of a boy missing from Berkeley for over two days hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Curtis McWilliams was last seen on Northcliffe Drive about 10am on Saturday, August 12.
When the 13-year-old did not return, and nobody could contact or find him, the police were notified.
Police and his family are concerned because of his young age.
Curtis is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150 to 160 centimetres tall with a large build and light blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jumper, a yellow and maroon shirt, and black shorts.
Curtis is known to spend time in the Berkeley area.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
