A boy missing from Berkeley for more than two days has been found, safe and well.
The 13-year-old was reported missing to police on Sunday after failing to return home or make contact having last been seen on Northcliffe Drive on Saturday morning.
Police issued an alert for the missing boy on Monday afternoon.
After investigations and the public appeal for assistance, the boy was found in Wollongong about 9pm on Monday.
Police have thanked the community for their help.
