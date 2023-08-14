Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Boy, 13, reported missing from Berkeley found safe in Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:11am, first published August 14 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Police officer. File picture by Marina Neil
A NSW Police officer. File picture by Marina Neil

A boy missing from Berkeley for more than two days has been found, safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.