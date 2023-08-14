If you're Caitlin Foord, you're a seasoned professional when it comes to dealing with the weight of expectation.
But then expectation comes in so many forms.
Slotting the ball ever-so calmly between the keeper's legs to open Australia's scoring against Denmark in front of 75,000 people is one thing.
Standing on the spot in the quarter-final against France in the middle of the longest penalty shootout in FIFA Women's World Cup history and hitting the back of the net with a minimum of fuss is another.
And then, for the Matildas' No 9, there's the expectations of your eight-year-old cousin ... and his schoolmates.
On Monday, everyone at Lake Illawarra South Public School donned their Caitlin Foord masks to send the Tillies a message.
Front and centre, minus the mask, was Channel Foord.
The bright Year 2 student, who's a handy striker himself thank you very much, also harbours dreams of playing for Australia.
This week though those dreams go on hold as he heads to Stadium Australia with his family to watch the nation's newest favourite sports team shoot for World Cup history - a place in the final.
Channel admitted to being "very excited" at the school's support of his cousin and "really excited" at the prospect of Caitlin scoring.
"I think the Matildas will win on Wednesday night," he said.
When pressed, he even provided a scoreline: 3-0.
As you'd expect, the school has thrown its support behind the Matildas, and the Foord family in particular. No surprise as Caitlin too has spent time in the lakeside public school.
Year 6 student Lexi Talbot explained how the school created a "Green and Gold Day" for all things Matilda-orientated.
"And then after that we all got a Caitlin Foord mask and we made posters that we've put up on our fences and in our classrooms.
"It's been the best time. I think of the Matildas and I'm empowered," the 11-year-old said.
"Matilda motivation" is a widespread phenomenon across Lexi's fellow year sixers.
When asked for a single-word answer to how the Matildas make them feel, Summa Hemingway said "confident"; Addyson Plummer offered up "passionate"; while Ariana Wiecek said they made her "want to make her dreams happen".
Addyson, who admitted to being the sportiest of the lot, said the team's appeal extended beyond just football. Summa agreed.
"They've made me want to overcome all my fears to do the hard stuff that I'm scared to do, like to follow your passion and believe in yourself," she said.
The Matildas play England in Sydney on Wednesday night.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
