Passengers are experiencing flight delays and cancellations at Sydney Airport due to an emergency incident at Sydney International Airport.
The Australian Federal Police responded to the incident after a flight was forced to return back within hours of departing.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left for Kuala Lumpur at 1.06pm but landed back on the Sydney runway at 3.47pm, flight tracking website FlightAware shows.
There are reports a passenger was being unruly inside a plane stopped on the tarmac.
"In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney," Malaysia Airlines told AAP in a statement.
"The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines."
Australian Federal Police responded to the incident on Monday afternoon and arrested a passenger on an international flight from Sydney to Malaysia.
"The man, 45, was arrested by the AFP without incident," an AFP spokesperson said.
The man is expected to be charged later tonight. AFP stated that here is no impending threat to the community.
The passengers on the Malaysian Airline have been evacuated from the aircraft.
Due to the incident, 32 domestic flights were cancelled including 16 inbound and 16 outbound. Other passengers are experiencing significant delays of up to 90 minutes.
Sydney Airport confirmed that no international flights have been cancelled.
"Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight," a spokesperson for Sydney Airport said.
-with AAP
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
