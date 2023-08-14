The Illawarra Highway, through the Macquarie Pass, will be closed for three days to allow for planned maintenance works.
The highway will close in both directions between Tourist Road and Yellow Rock Road. This will take place from 9am until 3pm from Tuesday, August 15 to Thursday, August 17.
Residents will be allowed access.
Diversions will be in place for other motorists, with drivers advised to allow approximately 20 minutes of additional travel time.
Light vehicles will be detoured via Jamberoo Mountain Road and should allow an extra 10 minutes travel time between Robertson and Albion Park.
Heavy vehicles will be detoured via the Hume Highway, Picton Road and the M1 Princes Motorway and should allow an additional 20 minutes travel time between the Hume Motorway and Albion Park.
Works will take place from August 20 for five consecutive Sundays, with some closures on the M1 and Picton Road to involve both traffic directions.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.